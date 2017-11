Analysts: Resolving Farm Issue Could Help Zimbabwe's Battered Economy

Zimbabwe's economy has been hammered by political unrest, soaring inflation, a shortage of foreign cash, a trade deficit and many other problems. Residents say the economic turbulence has driven thousands of people out of the country and makes daily life challenging. But an economic analyst says Zimbabwe has an educated workforce and a battered-but-functional infrastructure that could boost agricultural production and manufacturing, and eventually bring recovery. VOA's Jim Randle reports....

Published By: VOA Africa - 2017-11

