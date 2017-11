Analysts, Leaders Say Returning IS Foreign Fighters Are Concern for N. Africa

As the embattled Islamic State terror group has lost much of its territory and strength in Syria and Iraq, governments in North Africa fear many returning fighters from the Mideast battlegrounds could trigger instability in the region. "The region is threatened ... with the return of foreign fighters," Algeria Foreign Minister Abdul Qader Messahel told reporters in Cairo last week. "The signs and reports indicate that the [foreign fighters'] return will be in our region," Messahel added. Thousands of foreign fighters Recent reports indicate at least 5,600 foreign fighters have...

