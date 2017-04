Analysts: Don't 'Gut' Darfur Peacekeeping Mission With Funding Cuts

Ahead of a June deadline to renew Darfur's joint African Union and United Nations peacekeeping mission in Darfur, U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said her administration wants "proof" Sudan's government is making progress toward peace and protecting civilians in the region. The Darfur mission, known as UNAMID, costs $1 billion per year. The Trump administration has expressed interest in cutting back on the overall U.N. peacekeeping budget. But analysts say while the mission merits some streamlining, it still serves a purpose. Sudan's foreign minister, Ibrahim Ghandour, argued conditions...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

