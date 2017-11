ANALYSIS: Ensure people’s participation in oil pipeline project

On November 11, Tanzanian President John Magufuli together with President Yoweri Museveni laid a foundation stone for the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) in Kabaale, Hoima District. This follows a similar launch of the project in Tanzania in August this year....

