Amnesty Report: Boko Haram Killings Have Doubled in 5 Months

Nigeria-based Boko Haram extremists have killed more than 380 people in the Lake Chad region since April, a major resurgence of attacks that has doubled the casualties compared to the previous five months, Amnesty International said Tuesday. The spike in attacks by the Islamic extremists is a result of increased use of suicide bombers, often women and girls, who carry out the attacks in highly populated areas in Cameroon's Far North region and Nigeria's Borno and Adamawa states, the rights group said. Cameroon has experienced at least one suicide attack...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

