Amnesty International terms Lissu shooting “a cowardly attack’’
Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, Ms Sarah Jackson, has described the shooting of Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) president,TunduLissu, as “a cowardly attack.”...
Published By: The Citizen - Today
TUKIO la kujeruhiwa kwa Mbunge wa Singida Mashariki, Tundu Lissu ambaye ni Mwanasheria Mkuu wa...
The United States Embassy in Dar es Salaam on Friday September 8 condemned the shooting...
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has said Police has beefed up its...
President John Magufuli has expressed shock on the shooting of Singida east Member of Parliament,...
Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) has received with shock information about shooting of the...
A prominent opposition figure in Tanzania was shot near his home in the capital, a...
Nigeria-based Boko Haram extremists have killed more than 380 people in the Lake Chad region...
