Amnesty International Rebukes Nigerian Military for Dropping War Crimes Inquiry

Amnesty International criticized Nigeria's military Thursday for dropping an investigation into senior officers accused of war crimes in the northeast during the conflict with Islamist Boko Haram insurgents. The eight-year battle with the militant group, which seeks to carve out a "caliphate" in the northeast, has been rife with human rights violations by the parties involved, including the military, Boko Haram and vigilante organizations, aid groups say. Those include extrajudicial killings, rape, the use of child soldiers and detentions of people without charge. Late Wednesday, a Nigerian military panel issued...

