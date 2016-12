Al-Shabab Seizes Somali Herders' Livestock

Somali farmers say al-Shabab is targeting them and stealing their livestock. Farmers in the Jubbaland and Galmudug regions said al-Shabab militants are systematically confiscating livestock from certain clans. The group is accused of driving clans they view as hostile to their administration into poverty. For a second week, fighting is taking place in the rural areas west of Kismayo where shepherds are trying to keep ownership of their animals. More than 20 people were killed since last week, according to regional officials and locals. Six herders killed Clan elder Mohamud...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News