Al-Shabab Carries Out Deadly Attack on Somali Military Base

Al-Shabab militants carried out a suicide car bombing on a Somali military base killing at least seven soldiers north of the main city of Kismayo, regional officials tell VOA. Officials said militants detonated two suicide car bombs at a military checkpoint before heavily armed militants attacked the base early Sunday at Bulogudud town. A spokesman for the Jubbland regional administration, Abdinasir Serar, told VOA Somali more than 10 other soldiers were wounded in the dawn attack. The al-Shabab militant group claimed killing 26 government troops and seizing vehicles and weapons....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

