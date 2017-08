Alleged Assault by Grace Mugabe in South Africa Becomes Diplomatic Headache

The claims that Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, assaulted a young woman in an upscale Johannesburg hotel have grabbed international headlines for their sordid details — and self-posted pictures of the alleged victim's deep wounds. The incident also has created a major diplomatic headache for two countries that have very delicate relations. The two nations are major trade partners. In recent years, however, instability and economic woes have sent millions of Zimbabweans fleeing to South Africa, where they form a loud and angry diaspora that almost unanimously calls for South...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

