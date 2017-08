Algerian Presidency Brings Ouyahia Back as Prime Minister

Algeria's presidency has recalled veteran crisis manager Ahmed Ouyahia as prime minister, a job he held in the 1990s when Algeria was battling an Islamist insurgency. Ouyahia, 65, will replace Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who held the job for just three months, the office of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika said Tuesday. Ouyahia will most likely be seen as a steadying influence as Algeria tries to carry out economic adjustments to cope with a fall in oil prices that has slashed state revenues. The presidency statement gave no reason for the change. Ouyahia has...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

