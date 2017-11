Albino Girl Aces Kenya’s National Primary School Exam

A student from western Kenya is the top performer in the country’s recent national primary school exams. Her success is made extraordinary because she is albino, a group that has experienced discrimination in Africa, particularly when it comes to access to education. Almost one million primary school children took the 2017 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam, known as the KCPE. Goldalyn Kakuya, a girl from St. Anne’s Junior School in Lubao, Kakamega, received top honors, with 455 marks out of 500. “I was really happy about it. I...

