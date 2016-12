Al Shabaab Militants Kill Prosecutor in Somalia's Puntland

Al Shabaab Islamist militants shot dead a military prosecutor in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region on Sunday, witnesses and officials said, the type of targeted killing that Al Qaeda-allied gunmen frequently commit throughout Somalia. Al Shabaab's insurgency aims to drive out African Union peacekeepers, topple Somalia's Western-backed government and impose its strict version of Islam on the Horn of Africa state. On Sunday, Abdikarim Hassan Firdiye was shot dead as he got out of his car outside a restaurant in Puntland's largest city, Bosasso. Just a few days ago, a regional...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

