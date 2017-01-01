After COP23, renewed focus on climate damage by fossil fuel

Oil and coal consumption around the world must be reduced if the 2 degree C global warming target is to be kept. This gives cause for concern; yet it also motivates change. Is there an end in sight to fossil fuel energy?...

read more...

Share |

Published By: DW World - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

 

Related News

 