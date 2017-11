Africa Politics Creep Into French PM's Visit to Morocco

France's prime minister launched a mission Wednesday to reinvigorate trade and cooperation with Morocco, which has steadily positioned itself as a regional economic powerhouse focused on Africa instead of its former colonial ruler. French government ministers, state secretaries and a large group of business leaders accompanied Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to the Moroccan capital for a two-day visit. It was Philippe's first visit to the North African kingdom since his appointment in May. He chaired a Franco-Moroccan economic forum involving nearly 150 French and Moroccan companies. However, Morocco's ambitions and...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News