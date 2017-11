Activists Urge Arrest of Sudan President Bashir in Uganda

Human rights activists are urging Ugandan officials to arrest Sudan President Omar al-Bashir, who is in Uganda for a three-day official visit, and turn him over to the International Criminal Court to face trial. Bashir was indicted in 2009 on five counts of crimes against humanity and two counts of war crimes for events in western Darfur. He was also charged in 2010 with genocide during the Darfur conflict. Mohammed Ndifuna, executive director of the Human Rights Network, read a statement on behalf of dozens of human rights groups in...

