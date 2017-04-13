Across South Africa, Thousands Hold Rival Protests Over Unpopular President
Thousands of protesters marched throughout South Africa on Friday, with people of all backgrounds and colors gathering at multiple locations throughout the Rainbow Nation to demand President Jacob Zuma's resignation. Authorities said Friday afternoon that most gatherings had been peaceful and orderly, although local news stations reported that police fired rubber bullets at a group of Zuma supporters in central Johannesburg. In Polokwane, a city that is a stronghold of the ruling African National Congress, dozens of angry protesters set fire to tires. Most of the planned events unfolded peacefully....
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
