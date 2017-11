Abducted Swiss Aid Worker Freed in Sudan's Darfur

A 72-year-old Swiss aid worker was freed by security forces early Wednesday, more than a month after she was abducted in Sudan's Darfur region, officials said. Margaret Schenkel later flew back to the capital, Khartoum, but did not give details of her ordeal to waiting journalists. She was kidnapped October 7 in the main city in North Darfur region, El Fasher, a hub for relief workers and U.N./African Union peacekeepers. Security forces launched an operation to free her from a rural area where she was being held outside the southern...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

