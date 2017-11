5 Killed in Kenya Post-election Violence

At least five people were killed Friday as Kenyan police tried to disperse supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga in ongoing tensions over disputed elections. Police fired tear gas and water cannons to try to stop supporters of Odinga from reaching Nairobi's center, where the opposition leader was to give a speech. Police had warned earlier this week that they would not allow Odinga, returning from speaking engagements abroad, to address supporters. Opposition lawmakers, meanwhile, encouraged people to turn out. Police said five people were stoned to death by angry mobs...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

