44 Killed, Dozens Injured in Egypt Church Bombings
Bomb attacks at two Coptic churches in Egypt killed at least 44 people and injured more than 100 as worshipers where marking Palm Sunday. The first blast was in the northern city of Tanta, where a powerful explosion ripped through a Palm Sunday service at St. George's Church, killing 27 people and wounding 78 others, state TV reported. The explosive device was planted under a seat in the main prayer hall, it said. In a separate incident, at least 17 people were killed and 41 others wounded in a suicide...
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
