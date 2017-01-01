4 UN Peacekeepers, Malian Soldier Killed in Jihadist Attacks
Four U.N. peacekeepers and a Malian soldier were killed and 21 people were wounded Friday in two separate attacks by unknown assailants in Mali, the U.N. mission there said. Regional armies, U.N. forces, and French and U.S. soldiers are struggling to halt the growing influence of Islamist militants, some with links to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, in West Africa's Sahel region. Mali's U.N. mission, MINUSMA, has suffered the highest number of fatalities among current U.N. peacekeeping operations. "I condemn in the strongest terms this attack that has once...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 6 hours
- 3 UN Peacekeepers, Malian Soldier Killed in Jihadist Attack VOA Africa (Today) - Authorities say three United Nations peacekeepers from Niger and a Malian soldier are dead after...
- In the last 12 hours
- Egypt attack: More than 230 killed in Sinai mosque BBC News Africa (Today) - The gun and bomb assault is one of the deadliest militant attacks in modern Egyptian...
- In the last 1 day
- Pakistan releases alleged 'mastermind' behind 2008 Mumbai attacks DW World (Today) - Pakistani authorities have released Hafiz Saeed, the man believed to have planned the 2008 attacks...
- In the last 3 days
- Pakistan to release alleged 'mastermind' behind 2008 Mumbai attacks DW World (2 days ago) - A Pakistan court has ordered the release of Hafiz Saeed, who is believed to have...
- India shocked at journalist's murder on military base DW World (2 days ago) - Local Indian reporter Sudip Dutta Bhaumik has been shot and killed by a soldier on...
- North Korea defection: Video shows soldier make daring border escape DW World (3 days ago) - The UN Command has released a video showing the dramatic scenes at the border as...
Popular Posts
- - Habari kubwa za Magazeti ya TZ leo Nov. 24 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Lissu yupo tayari kutaja waliomshambulia
- - Msekwa, Kitima, Lipumba waichambua CCM mpya
- - Oparesheni inaendelea DSM, hadi kufikia leo watu zaidi 80 mikononi mwa Polisi
- - Kiini cha hamahama hiki hapa
- - Yanga kumfunga Chirwa
- - Gama afariki dunia akipatiwa matibabu Peramiho
- - Dida na Kabunda watua Msimbazi
- - Marais watatu wapamba sherehe za kuapishwa Mnangagwa
- - Ayo TV MAGAZETI: Mke wa Kafulila amshangaa mumewe, Lissu yuko tayari kuwataja waliomshambulia
- - Robinho amehukumiwa kifungo cha miaka 9 jela
- - Kitu meneja wa Samatta kaongea kuhusu majaribio ya Ndemla nchini Sweden
- - Mabadiliko ya game ya Simba na Lipuli FCna adhadu zilizotangazwa leo
- - Mugabe na mkewe wasusia sherehe ya kuapishwa kwa Mnangagwa
- - Madeni, namba vyamkimbiza Beno Yanga
- - Robinho: Mshambuliaji wa Brazil ahukumiwa kwenda jela kwa ubakaji
- - JPM AMPA DK. SLAA UBALOZI
- - Polepole amkabidhi kadi Kafulila
- - Kinana, Nape waunganisha nguvu tena
- - MKE WA KAFULILA AMSHANGAA MUMEWE
- - 900 inapendeza azitia ‘nuksi’ nyumba za Lugumi
- - Mnangagwa kuwalipa waliopoteza mashamba utawala wa Mugabe
- - JPM amteua Slaa kuwa balozi
- - Mnangagwa aapishwa kuwa Rais wa Zimbabwe
- - Gari, Muziki wa Chadema vyaharibiwa
- - Kinana asema agizo lake kwa mawaziri halikataliwi
- - NYUMBA YA LUGUMI YAKOSA MTEJA
- - Mbunge Gama afariki dunia
- - Bei yawa kikwazo nyumba za Lugumi
- - Mo Ibrahim unatania au?