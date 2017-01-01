4 UN Peacekeepers, Malian Soldier Killed in Jihadist Attacks

Four U.N. peacekeepers and a Malian soldier were killed and 21 people were wounded Friday in two separate attacks by unknown assailants in Mali, the U.N. mission there said. Regional armies, U.N. forces, and French and U.S. soldiers are struggling to halt the growing influence of Islamist militants, some with links to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, in West Africa's Sahel region. Mali's U.N. mission, MINUSMA, has suffered the highest number of fatalities among current U.N. peacekeeping operations. "I condemn in the strongest terms this attack that has once...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

