3 Killed on Suicide Attack in Central Somalia

At least three people were killed and 13 others were wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a teashop in the central Somali town of Beledweyne Sunday, police and witnesses said. Police said the attack occurred close to the headquarters of Hiran regional administration in Beledweyne. “The explosion happened at 12:10pm [local time] it was a time people at the teashop were preparing to go to the mosques to pray,” Commander of the police Colonel Isaq Ali Abdulle told VOA Somali. Three journalists are among the wounded, says...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

