24 MSF Facilities Damaged, Looted in South Sudan

The head of Doctors Without Borders says armed groups have looted two dozen of the aid group’s medical facilities in South Sudan over the last 18 months, and is demanding the government provide better protection. Joanne Liu, international president of the group known by its French acronym MSF, spoke to South Sudan in Focus after a trip to the country where she toured MSF facilities and met with President Salva Kiir. Liu said the sad truth is that rather than protect medical facilities, warring parties in South Sudan will often...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News