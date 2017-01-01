235 Killed in Sinai Mosque Attack
Egyptian security officials, quoted by state-run media, say 235 people have been killed by suspected militants in an attack on a packed mosque in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula. Authorities said the extremists targeted supporters of the security forces at al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abed west of the provincial capital el-Arish. They said men in four off-road vehicles opened fire on worshipers during Friday prayer. Eyewitnesses saw ambulances transporting casualties from the scene to nearby hospitals. Militants have mostly targeted security forces in their attacks, but have...
