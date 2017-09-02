2018 World Cup: Nigeria inspired by Carl Ikeme to qualify for Russia
Nigeria face Cameroon in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Monday, with their coach saying they are inspired by Carl Ikeme who is battling leukaemia....
Share |
Published By: BBC News Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 2 days
- 2018 World Cup: Algeria's hopes in tatters after defeat in Zambia BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Algeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup are left in tatters after a...
- Broos - Cameroon World Cup hopes are over BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Hugo Broos says Cameroon's 2018 World Cup qualification hopes are all but over following the...
- 2018 World Cup: Morocco thrash Mali as Tunisia and Cape Verde also win BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Morocco put six past Mali as Cape Verde stun South Africa and Tunisia beat DR...
- In the last 3 days
- 2018 World Cup: Nigeria thrash African champions Cameroon BBC News Africa (2 days ago) - Nigeria maintain a 100% record in 2018 World Cup qualifying with a 4-0 thrashing of...
- 2018 World Cup: Uganda stun Egypt 1-0 as Guinea beat Libya BBC News Africa (3 days ago) - 2018 World Cup: Emmanuel Okwi scores the only goal in Kampala as Uganda beat Egypt...
- Last 1 Week
- US orders Russia to close San Francisco consulate DW World (3 days ago) - The move comes weeks after Moscow ordered the United States to shrink its diplomatic mission...
- 2018 World Cup: Uganda stun Egypt 1-0 BBC News Africa (3 days ago) - Uganda's Emmanuel Okwi scored the only goal of the game as the Cranes beat Egypt...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo September 3.. Dini, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Balozi: Macho ya Dunia sasa ni kwa Magufuli
- - Arsenal na Chelsea wafanya kitu kilichowashinda Manchester United katika usajili
- - Video ya magoli yote ya Taifa Stars vs Botswana September 2, 2017
- - Ayo TV MAGAZETI: Lowassa – Nitambeba tena Kenyatta, mshtuko kifo cha mteule wa Lipumba Ubunge
- - JAJI ALIYEFUTA UCHAGUZI KENYA PASUA KICHWA
- - “Botswana walijitahidi kuepuka kufungwa lakini…..”-Samatta
- - Majaji wamjia juu Kenyatta
- - ‘Ilikuwa lazima Botswana wafungwe…’-Samatta
- - MAJANGA 11 YA MANJI
- - Mayanga alijihami, Msuva akafunguka
- - Mtekaji watoto Arusha, Geita anaswa
- - MSUVA MTU MBAYA, MSUVA MASHINE
- - Msekwa: Wakati wa kupinga matokeo ya urais umeshafika
- - Michezo ya kufuzu fainali za kombe la dunia imeendelea leo
- - Mawakili Kenya wamshukia Rais Kenyatta
- - Rais Kenyatta aishukia mahakama baada ya kufuta ushindi wake
- - Kenyatta anaweza kushinda tena kama ilivyotokea Ukraine, Austria
- - Simba yaitafutia kasi Azam leo
- - LEMA AHOJIWA KWA SAA TATU KUWAITA MA-DC WAPUMBAVU
- - UTEKAJI MWANZA: Mama asimulia kila kitu Mtoto kutekwa, Mtekaji ataka Mil 3 M-Pesa
- - Vipigo vitatu vya fujo ilivyovitoa Simba, Zanzibar ndio waathirika
- - Msuva akimbizana na Okwi
- - Huenda hii ya DC Arusha kuagiza Mwenyekiti akamatwe ilikupita mtu wangu
- - Michezo ya kufudhu fainali za kombe la dunia imeendelea hii leo
- - Rais Magufuli atinga Kanisani kwa Wasabato Magomeni, awapa pesa
- - Bomu la Korea Kaskazini: Tunayoyajua kufikia sasa
- - Mali za zaidi ya thamani ya BILIONI 2 kupigwa mnada DSM
- - Bomu kubwa la vita vya pili vya dunia kuharibiwa Ujerumani
- - Uhuru Kenyatta respects Kenya's election nullification, but warns courts