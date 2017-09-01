2018 World Cup: Algeria's hopes in tatters after defeat in Zambia
Algeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup are left in tatters after a 3-1 defeat away to Zambia in Lusaka in Group B....
Share |
Published By: BBC News Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 6 hours
- Broos - Cameroon World Cup hopes are over BBC News Africa (Today) - Hugo Broos says Cameroon's 2018 World Cup qualification hopes are all but over following the...
- In the last 12 hours
- 2018 World Cup: Morocco thrash Mali as Tunisia and Cape Verde also win BBC News Africa (Today) - Morocco put six past Mali as Cape Verde stun South Africa and Tunisia beat DR...
- In the last 1 day
- 2018 World Cup: Nigeria thrash African champions Cameroon BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Nigeria maintain a 100% record in 2018 World Cup qualifying with a 4-0 thrashing of...
- In the last 2 days
- 2018 World Cup: Uganda stun Egypt 1-0 as Guinea beat Libya BBC News Africa (2 days ago) - 2018 World Cup: Emmanuel Okwi scores the only goal in Kampala as Uganda beat Egypt...
- In the last 3 days
- 2018 World Cup: Uganda stun Egypt 1-0 BBC News Africa (2 days ago) - Uganda's Emmanuel Okwi scored the only goal of the game as the Cranes beat Egypt...
- Algeria release Mahrez to 'formalise' move from Leicester BBC News Africa (3 days ago) - Riyad Mahrez is allowed to leave the Algeria squad to "formalise" his move from Leicester...
- Last 1 Week
- 2018 World Cup: Crucial games for Africa's hopefuls BBC News Africa (3 days ago) - African champions Cameroon are among several nations who face a crucial week ahead as they...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo September 2.. Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Alichokisema Uhuru Kenyata baada ya ushindi wake kubatilishwa
- - Ayo TV MAGAZETI: Haijawahi kutokea, Lissu Kibatala wapelekwa Longido
- - Zimbabwe's First Lady Addresses Public after Assault Case
- - NGOMA, TAMBWE MMOJA KUFUNGASHWA VIRAGO JANGWANI
- - BREAKING: Madini ya Bilioni 32 yazuiwa kusafirishwa Airport DSM (+video)
- - MSIBA: Mmoja wa Wabunge 8 wateule wa CUF amefariki
- - Umeona utani wa Haji Manara kuhusu Wenger kumtaka Juuko?
- - Watatu watakaocheza kwa mara ya kwanza Stars tangu wawe wa kimataifa
- - Rais Uhuru Kenyatta ageuka ‘mbogo’ Kenya
- - Freeman Mbowe afunguka uchaguzi Kenya
- - Hoja 2 kuivusha Kenya uchaguzi wa marudio
- - IDADI YA WACHEZAJI WALIOSAJILIWA TANGIA DIRISHA LIFUNGULIWE NA KUFUNGWA LEO
- - Ngoma, Ajibu Zilipendwaa!
- - Matokeo ya mechi za kufudhu kombe la dunia
- - Madini ya thamani ya Bilioni 32 yakamatwa Airport DSM (+video)
- - Wachambuzi waeleza changamoto za uchaguzi mpya Kenya
- - KAMUSOKO, TSHISHIMBI WAMPA DARASA NGOMA
- - STARS IKIIVAA BOTSWANA LEO WATANZANIA MACHO YOTE KWA MSUVA
- - Ushindi wa kenyatta wafutwa,Kenya kurejea katika uchaguzi ndani ya siku 60
- - Rais Kenyatta aishtumu mahakama kwa kubatilisha uchaguzi
- - OKWI MDOGO MDOGO KAMA KOBE
- - Ngumu Kumeza ya September 1, 2017 imegusa wapi? Kama ilikupita isome hapa…
- - Chama cha mawakili Kenya chamkosoa Uhuru Kenyatta
- - HIMID: SINA PRESHA HATA KIDOGO NA SIMBA
- - HII YA KENYA BALAA
- - Uhuru Kenyatta: Idara ya mahakama ina 'tatizo'
- - Matokeo ya mechi za kufuzu kombe la dunia
- - Opposition, CCM commend result annulment
- - Naibu wa rais ataka tarehe mpya ya uchaguzi kutangazwa Kenya