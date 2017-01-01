2 Shot Dead in Somaliland as Opposition Party Calls Voting Rigged
At least two people were killed in post-election violence Thursday in the breakaway republic of Somaliland, after one of the two opposition parties claimed "massive" polling irregularities. Hundreds of angry supporters of the Wadani Party took to the streets in three major cities, setting up roadblocks, burning tires, and stoning cars and businesses to protest the alleged election fraud. One person was shot dead in violent riots in the capital, Hargeisa, and another in the town of Burao. In Erigavo, the largest city of the northeastern Sanaag region, protesters also...
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
