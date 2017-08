2 Million Muslim Pilgrims Mark Highlight of Annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia

Around two million Muslim pilgrims have marked the high point of the hajj — the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca — by ascending Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia. Saudi security forces remain on high alert, amid a variety of internal and external terrorist threats. Tens of thousands of Muslim pilgrims made the ritual ascent to the Namira mosque on Mount Arafat, outside Mecca, braving a blazing summer sun and temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius. Saudi television showed a sea of pilgrims cloaked in white cloth robes, many clutching umbrellas to...

