155 Killed in Sinai Mosque Attack
Egyptian security officials said suspected militants attacked a packed mosque Friday in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula, killing 155 people. Authorities said the extremists targeted supporters of the security forces at al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd west of the provincial capital el-Arish. They said men in four off-road vehicles opened fire on worshipers during Friday prayer. Eyewitnesses saw ambulances transporting casualties from the scene to nearby hospitals. Militants have mostly targeted security forces in their attacks, but have also tried to expand beyond the peninsula by hitting...
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
