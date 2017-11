15 Dead, 5 Hurt in Stampede for Food Aid in Morocco

A stampede in a southern Moroccan village left at least 15 people dead and five others injured Sunday as food aid was being distributed, the Interior Ministry said. The crush took place in Sidi Boulalam, in the province of Essaouira, as a local association was distributing food aid in a local weekly "souk," or market, the ministry said in a statement. King Mohammed VI has given instructions that "all measures be taken to help the victims and their families," the ministry said. The king will pay for the hospitalization...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

